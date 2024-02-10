In Vogue: Songs by Madonna

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
February 10, 2024
In Vogue: Songs by Madonna
Image: In Vogue with Michael Griffiths. Image Supplied

Michael Griffiths transforms into Madonna for In Vogue at Hayes Theatre Co. Taking advantage of his brilliant talent, no accent, costume, or wig will be used – just Griffiths (or Madonna’s) raw voice.

In this production, the Queen of Pop will lead you on a journey through her life and hit songs. As Madonna opens her heart for Sydney Mardi Gras, get ready to express yourself and, of course, strike a pose!

When: March 1 -3, 2024 at 8.30pm

Where: Hayes Theatre Co., 19 Greenknowe Ave, Potts Point

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Ballarat Frolic Festival
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Ballarat Frolic Festival
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Kingdom: Pride Guide 2024
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Queer Kingdom: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Geelong Rainbow Festival
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Geelong Rainbow Festival
Melbourne Scene What's on
Gaytimes Festival Gembrook
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Gaytimes Festival Gembrook
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Nurse Blake Shocked Advised Tour : Pride Guide 2024
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Nurse Blake Shocked Advised Tour : Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Liv Queer: Pride Guide 2024
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Liv Queer: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on