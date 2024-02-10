In Vogue: Songs by Madonna

Michael Griffiths transforms into Madonna for In Vogue at Hayes Theatre Co. Taking advantage of his brilliant talent, no accent, costume, or wig will be used – just Griffiths (or Madonna’s) raw voice.

In this production, the Queen of Pop will lead you on a journey through her life and hit songs. As Madonna opens her heart for Sydney Mardi Gras, get ready to express yourself and, of course, strike a pose!

When: March 1 -3, 2024 at 8.30pm

Where: Hayes Theatre Co., 19 Greenknowe Ave, Potts Point