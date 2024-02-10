In Vogue: Songs by Madonna

Image: In Vogue with Michael Griffiths. Image Supplied
Michael Griffiths transforms into Madonna for In Vogue at Hayes Theatre Co. Taking advantage of his brilliant talent, no accent, costume, or wig will be used – just Griffiths (or Madonna’s) raw voice.
In this production, the Queen of Pop will lead you on a journey through her life and hit songs. As Madonna opens her heart for Sydney Mardi Gras, get ready to express yourself and, of course, strike a pose!
When: March 1 -3, 2024 at 8.30pm
Where: Hayes Theatre Co., 19 Greenknowe Ave, Potts Point
