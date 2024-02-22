Indonesian Queer And That Unicorn: Pride Guide 2024

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
February 22, 2024
Indonesian Queer And That Unicorn: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Supplied

There are many stories to unpack about Indonesia that open up deeper understanding and challenge stereotypes. The “Indonesian Queer and That Unicorn” event will express and educate audiences on the challenges faced by the Indonesian queer community and the triumphs of embracing one’s true identity.

The vibrant Indonesian queer community will be acknowledged at this fundraising event through a night filled with love and acceptance. The featured Indonesian musicians, powerful drag performances, and intimate storytelling will promise a blast for everyone!

When: February 29, 2024 from 6pm – 8.30pm 

Where: The Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Dykadellic: Pride Guide 2024
February 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Dykadellic: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
DAYkadelic: Pride Guide 2024
February 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

DAYkadelic: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Catch Swamplesque: The Drag Parody on the Gold Coast 
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Catch Swamplesque: The Drag Parody on the Gold Coast 
Gold Coast What's on
Relive The Rocky Horror Picture Show At New Farm Cinemas 
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Relive The Rocky Horror Picture Show At New Farm Cinemas 
Brisbane What's on
Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras Returns To Aussie World In 2024 
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras Returns To Aussie World In 2024 
Brisbane What's on
Spice World The Movie Returning To Brisbane
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Spice World The Movie Returning To Brisbane
Brisbane Screen What's on