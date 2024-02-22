Indonesian Queer And That Unicorn: Pride Guide 2024

There are many stories to unpack about Indonesia that open up deeper understanding and challenge stereotypes. The “Indonesian Queer and That Unicorn” event will express and educate audiences on the challenges faced by the Indonesian queer community and the triumphs of embracing one’s true identity.

The vibrant Indonesian queer community will be acknowledged at this fundraising event through a night filled with love and acceptance. The featured Indonesian musicians, powerful drag performances, and intimate storytelling will promise a blast for everyone!

When: February 29, 2024 from 6pm – 8.30pm

Where: The Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst





