Join Fluffy For A New Year’s Eve Candy Fantasy Experience

Brisbane has no shortage of events to choose from on any weekend, and New Year’s Eve is set to be no exception. Returning to the Warehouse on McLachlan St for another huge party, Fluffy is set to host the Candy Fantasy Ball this New Year’s Eve.

As can be expected with any Fluffy event this one is set to be huge, including performances from two of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Kween Kong and Beverley Kills and including music by DJ Fragile future, Timberlina, DJ Mason Andrews, Harry K & Karma.

The event will, of course, feature a star studded line up of Brisbane’s best performers, including Luna Thicc, Lulu LeMans, Kora Kurvacious, Vollie LaVont, Freya Armani and Mandy Moobs. Guest are encouraged to dress up for the occasion and dig up their best candy fantasy inspired outfits for the evening.

Tickets are available to purchase online now

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Cloudland, 641 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD, 4006