Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Hungry for more theatre shows and love the colours of the rainbow? We’ve got a show here that’ll tick all of your boxes and more.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

This brilliant show arrived in during Sydney WorldPride and is set to continue until the middle of April. So there’s still plenty of time to catch it. But what is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat?

After a wonderful season in Melbourne where it received both audience and critical acclaim and two sellout seasons in London, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat tells the story of Jacob’s favourite son, Joseph and his 11 brothers as Joseph is sold into slavery.

Whilst in a jail cell, Joseph makes the discovery that he can interpret dreams and this skill catches the eye of the Pharaoh who enlists his help to resolve Egypt’s famine.

For more on the show, read our article here.

Advertisements

When: Wednesday 15th March – Sunday 16th April 2023

Where: Capitol Theatre, Haymarket

Price: $109 – $169