JUNIPERO Has a New Monthly Residency at The Burdekin

New South Wales News Sydney What's on
Chloe Sargeant
July 4, 2024
JUNIPERO Has a New Monthly Residency at The Burdekin
Image: Image: Supplied

Sydney’s lushest lesbian and queer dance party has a new monthly residency at the Burdekin, with drag, live music, Pole, art, Burlesque and more.

Junipero debuted at the Burdekin in October 2022 with the aim to add a dance floor prioritising lesbians, women, trans and non-binary folk to Oxford Street’s plethora of parties and LGBTQIA+ clubs.

Monthly residency at the Burdekin Hotel

More than 1500 revellers have made their way through Junipero doors so far, resulting in a monthly residence at the Burdekin Hotel on the second Saturday of every month until 4am.

Performances, as always, include Pole, Drag, Art, Burlesque, BDB DJ sets, and more.

Live music and Photobooth

They’re also adding live music to some of the line ups, mixing up the themes, and collaborating with other favourite club nights to bring something fresh each time.

There will be a photobooth available.

Immersive world of Junipero dancefloors

Junipero is an immersive world of dancefloors for Lesbians, Queer Women, Trans and Non-Binary people. They have a no discrimination policy.

Arriving solo? Please message them. They’d love to introduce you to the fam.

They acknowledge the party takes place on the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. As a measure of respect, they extend Free Entry for First Nations people.

Send a message on FB/IG or email [email protected].

Performances:

CLEO RAPTURE X MISS PEACHES (duo pole performance)
SPACEHORSE (Chappell Roan performance)
VENUE (water strip tease)
DJ Sets: GK + SINNER G

Saturday July 13 2024
Burdekin Hotel
2 Oxford Street
Darlinghurst NSW 2010

From 9pm-3am

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

‘The Will To Be’: A Compelling Solo Performance
July 4, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

‘The Will To Be’: A Compelling Solo Performance
Arts & Entertainment Review Stage Sydney What's on
Star Observer’s 45th Anniversary Party
July 3, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Star Observer’s 45th Anniversary Party
Melbourne What's on
Hardship To Hope: Andrew’s Journey Amid Sydney’s Cost-Of-Living Crisis
July 2, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Hardship To Hope: Andrew’s Journey Amid Sydney’s Cost-Of-Living Crisis
New South Wales News News
Sydney Revealed As Top Australian City For LGBTQI+ Dating
July 2, 2024 | Grace Johnson

Sydney Revealed As Top Australian City For LGBTQI+ Dating
National News New South Wales News News
Struggling Oxford Street Businesses Still Offered Little Support by Developers & Council
June 30, 2024 | Grace Johnson

Struggling Oxford Street Businesses Still Offered Little Support by Developers & Council
New South Wales News News
The Glynn Legacy | Australia’s LGBTQIA+ Disruptors
June 28, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

The Glynn Legacy | Australia’s LGBTQIA+ Disruptors
Arts & Entertainment Community News Community Spotlight New South Wales News News Scene Events Sydney What's on