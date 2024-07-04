JUNIPERO Has a New Monthly Residency at The Burdekin

Sydney’s lushest lesbian and queer dance party has a new monthly residency at the Burdekin, with drag, live music, Pole, art, Burlesque and more.

Junipero debuted at the Burdekin in October 2022 with the aim to add a dance floor prioritising lesbians, women, trans and non-binary folk to Oxford Street’s plethora of parties and LGBTQIA+ clubs.

Monthly residency at the Burdekin Hotel

More than 1500 revellers have made their way through Junipero doors so far, resulting in a monthly residence at the Burdekin Hotel on the second Saturday of every month until 4am.

Performances, as always, include Pole, Drag, Art, Burlesque, BDB DJ sets, and more.

Live music and Photobooth

They’re also adding live music to some of the line ups, mixing up the themes, and collaborating with other favourite club nights to bring something fresh each time.

There will be a photobooth available.

Immersive world of Junipero dancefloors

Junipero is an immersive world of dancefloors for Lesbians, Queer Women, Trans and Non-Binary people. They have a no discrimination policy.

Arriving solo? Please message them. They’d love to introduce you to the fam.

They acknowledge the party takes place on the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. As a measure of respect, they extend Free Entry for First Nations people.

Send a message on FB/IG or email [email protected].

Performances:

CLEO RAPTURE X MISS PEACHES (duo pole performance)

SPACEHORSE (Chappell Roan performance)

VENUE (water strip tease)

DJ Sets: GK + SINNER G

Saturday July 13 2024

Burdekin Hotel

2 Oxford Street

Darlinghurst NSW 2010

From 9pm-3am