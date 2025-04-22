Mollie Smith, Founder of PFLAG Parramatta, Passes Away

Western Sydney gay rights advocate, Mollie Smith, passed away last week at the age of 98.

A retired social worker, Mollie co-founded the Parramatta chapter of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) in 1995, alongside her husband Ken who died in 2014. Of the couple’s four children, three of them are gay.

“I think that when you have children that don’t quite fit the mould, so to speak… I think that I’ve learnt a lot,” she told the Star Observer in 2014.

“It really warms my heart the way that PFLAG is now doing quite a bit in going into schools and talking to the kids. That gives me such a lot of pleasure.”

At the age of 87, Mollie helped lead the contingent for PFLAG’s float in the 2014 Mardi Gras. She said at the time that she was motivated to action by the government, which was being lead by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

“The political people who are in office now are not all that accepting of the gay community and homosexuality in general,” she said.

Reverend Stuart Sutherland from the Metropolitan Community Church Good Shepherd, Western Sydney, remembered her as a champion for gay rights.

“She was active and well known in Western Sydney as a gay activist right up to her passing and would often contact media outlets from her retirement village,” he said.

“According to Mollie, it was all about being given ‘a fair go.'”

Over 20 years of advocacy

Mollie marched in her first Mardi Gras in 1992, one of only 11 people under the PFLAG banner.

She said that gay rights had accelerated rapidly since she began her activism.

“I would say be proud of who you are and don’t ever be ever ashamed of being gay. The contribution gays have made to the community has been enormous,” she said.

She also called for parents uneasy to approach their queer children with love and compassion.

“I want to give a message to parents to love their kids,” Mollie said.

“The saddest thing for me is seeing young people rejected because of their sexuality – rejection because they may be slightly different.”

Mollie’s funeral will be held on Monday 28 April 2025 at 11am, at White Lady Funerals Chapel, 402 Pennant Hills Rd, Pennant Hills NSW 2120.