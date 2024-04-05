Karaoke Night

April 5, 2024
Karaoke Night
Image: From the Stonewall Hotel website

By JHAMES MONTEMAOYR

From belters to cursive singers, all are welcome at Stonewall’s Karaoke Night on Tuesdays. The event is hosted by the terrific trio Dakota Fann’ee, Marilyn Mootrub, and Carmen Geddit to help you release your inner diva. 

If you’ve got a bit of stage fright, there’s Happy Hour from 6 – 8 pm to get you ready for the night. By the end, you are sure to be yelling off-key, loud and proud for everyone to hear! For more venue information, visit Stonewall’s website here.

When: Tuesdays, 8 PM

Where: The Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

