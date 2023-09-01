Katherine Wolfgramme’s One Woman Show, SHE, At The Sydney Fringe Festival

Douglas Magaletti
September 1, 2023
Katherine Wolfgramme’s One Woman Show, SHE, At The Sydney Fringe Festival
Image: Katherine Wolfgramme Instagram

Trans advocate, writer, and presenter Katherine Wolfgramme’s one-woman show is coming to the Sydney Fringe Festival on September 6 and 8.

The show, SHE: The Extraordinary Journey of an Ordinary Transgender Woman, follows the triumphs, the trials, and the tribulations of Katherine’s inspiring and incredible journey.

Will Leave ‘Your Mind a Little Wiser And Your Heart a Little Bigger’

Through the use of “delightful humour, irreverent honesty, and an unapologetic belief” in her authentic self, Katherine will bring you on her “inspiring, educational and entertaining” journey, three decades in the making.

“I set out to blaze a trail, driven by my purpose to create change that would benefit not only myself, but also those who bravely came after me,” Katherine shared.

 “From Fiji to Daylesford, from squatting in houses to sitting on boards, from changing laws in Fiji to journalism in Australia, I hope the story and stats of my three-decade journey leaves your mind a little wiser and your heart a little bigger.”

For more information please visit the event website at sydneyfringe.com

When: 6 – 7pm, September 6 and September 8 

Where: The Castlereagh Boutique Hotel, 169 Castlereagh Street, Sydney

