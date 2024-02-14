Laneway: Pride Guide 2024

Jasmine Simmons
February 14, 2024
Laneway: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Supplied

Get ready for a show-stopping finish to the Sydney Mardi Gras at Laneway. What was once a gathering with portable speakers and milk crates has now become a kick-ons spectacular.

This event will take over the community favourite, The Beresford, and continue onto Hill Street in true street-party fashion. Multiple dance floors with beloved DJs and performers will also be at Laneway, the best way to end all pride celebrations.

When: March 3, 2024 from 2pm – 10pm

Where: The Beresford and Hill Street, 354 Bourke Street, Surry Hills

