Live and Proud: Sydney World Pride Opening Concert

Live and Proud: Sydney World Pride Opening Concert

Sydney What's on WorldPride 2023
Lauren Frost
Lauren Frost
February 21, 2023

The official Sydney World Pride Opening concert held in the domain, will be one of the biggest events of the year.

Hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan and headlined by Aussie princess, Kylie Minogue, the concert will feature pop icons, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy. Food and beverage stalls will be available and entry will be allowed from 3pm, so you can set up a picnic with friends and family, before the concert starts at 7pm.

When: Feb 24, 7 pm
Where: The Domain, Sydney
Tickets: from $119

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

related articles

Perth Band Voyager Will Represent Australia At Eurovision 2023
February 22, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Perth Band Voyager Will Represent Australia At Eurovision 2023
Arts & Entertainment Music National News
Australian Porn Star Liam Ellis Says He Injured His Penis At Work
February 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Australian Porn Star Liam Ellis Says He Injured His Penis At Work
National News News
Liberal MP Moira Deeming Uses First Speech To Victorian Parliament To Air Anti-Trans Views
February 22, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Liberal MP Moira Deeming Uses First Speech To Victorian Parliament To Air Anti-Trans Views
National News News Victorian News