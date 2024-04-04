By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Celebrate the end of the working week with friends at The Riley every Friday and Saturday night. Live music at The Riley starts from 11 PM and lasts until the early hours of the morning.

With all manners of bangers played by DJs, bands, acoustics strummers and even saxophonists, you will be shaking those feathers and strutting your stuff all night long.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

When: Friday and Saturday Nights, 11 PM until late.

Where: 77 Oxford St, Darlinghurst