Live Music At The Riley 

Scene Sydney What's on
Contributor
April 4, 2024
Live Music At The Riley 
Image: Via The Riley Hotel Facebook

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Celebrate the end of the working week with friends at The Riley every Friday and Saturday night. Live music at The Riley starts from 11 PM and lasts until the early hours of the morning.

With all manners of bangers played by DJs, bands, acoustics strummers and even saxophonists, you will be shaking those feathers and strutting your stuff all night long. 

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

When: Friday and Saturday Nights, 11 PM until late.

Where: 77 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Spritz Or Swallow
April 4, 2024 | Contributor

Spritz Or Swallow
Scene Sydney What's on
Glitch
April 4, 2024 | Contributor

Glitch
Scene Sydney What's on
Dance, Dance, Dance
April 4, 2024 | Contributor

Dance, Dance, Dance
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Fridays At Stonewall
April 4, 2024 | Contributor

Fridays At Stonewall
Scene Sydney What's on
Underground Sessions
April 4, 2024 | Contributor

Underground Sessions
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Lady Bunny, Mel C and Sneaky Sound System to Headline Big Gay Day 2024 
April 3, 2024 | Michael James

Lady Bunny, Mel C and Sneaky Sound System to Headline Big Gay Day 2024 
Brisbane Scene What's on