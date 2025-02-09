Living History Walk with Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Living History Walk with Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Join the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Sydney House and Barry Charles (aka Trough Man) for this year’s annual living history walk, taking you on a fascinating tour of Newtown — one of Sydney’s most iconic and beloved queer hubs.

Meet Barry and the Sisters as they stroll down King Street, highlighting the rich LGBTQIA+ history of Newtown.

With Barry’s colourful past and contributions from the gathered faithful, this history walk will be both uplifting, informative, and hilarious.

23 February, 9:45am for 10am start
Inner West Council Pride Centre, Newtown

Free to all

