LOEV Halloween Bash

Tamuz Ellazam
October 10, 2023
Image: Base Image: Skyler Sawer

LOEV’s beloved producing duo Micky and Bri bring us another fabulous event for the queer community with a spooky Halloween party unlike any other! Get down to Moorabbin to dress up, dance the night away and down Halloween sweets galore. With free face painting from 8.30–10.30 pm locked in and more fun in the works, keep your eyes peeled on LOEV’s socials to find out which of their stable of regular performers will be gracing the LOEV stage.

When: October 28, 2023, 8 pm
Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin
Tickets: $12.58 – $26.85
Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible, but sadly their gender-neutral bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible.

**This is a strictly +18 event.**

