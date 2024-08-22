LOEV’s Second Birthday Party!

Melbourne Scene Sound What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 23, 2024
LOEV’s Second Birthday Party!
Image: Rukie at New Creation Studio

To celebrate two years of their LOEVly Moorabbin venue, Micky and Bri invite you to raise a glass to the community space they’ve created! Whether you’re a regular, a new local, or you’re just looking for a lovely evening, you’ll enjoy a warm and friendly atmosphere, a packed lineup of live music from Le Soul, Michelle Parsons and Carmen Hendricks, and the joy of celebrating another year of LOEV! This friendly and inclusive community are waiting on the dancefloor, what’re you waiting for?

When: September 14, 2024, 7pm
Tickets: $25–$37.23
Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin
Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible, but sadly their gender-neutral bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Hillsong Boy At Sydney Fringe Festival
August 25, 2024 | Contributor

Hillsong Boy At Sydney Fringe Festival
Sponsored Content Stage Sydney What's on
Sex Workers Celebrated In New AGNSW Film Program
August 25, 2024 | Contributor

Sex Workers Celebrated In New AGNSW Film Program
Arts & Entertainment Screen Screen Sydney What's on
History Of House At Sydney Fringe Festival
August 24, 2024 | Contributor

History Of House At Sydney Fringe Festival
Sound Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
CAMP – An Illustrated Talk By Two Pioneer Lesbian Activisits
August 22, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

CAMP – An Illustrated Talk By Two Pioneer Lesbian Activisits
Scene Sydney What's on
Get Ready For The Bangers So Fresh 2000’s Party
August 21, 2024 | Michael James

Get Ready For The Bangers So Fresh 2000’s Party
Brisbane What's on
‘Pickled’: New Belvoir Production Isn’t Jarring At All
August 20, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

‘Pickled’: New Belvoir Production Isn’t Jarring At All
Arts & Entertainment Stage Stage Sydney