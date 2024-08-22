LOEV’s Second Birthday Party!

To celebrate two years of their LOEVly Moorabbin venue, Micky and Bri invite you to raise a glass to the community space they’ve created! Whether you’re a regular, a new local, or you’re just looking for a lovely evening, you’ll enjoy a warm and friendly atmosphere, a packed lineup of live music from Le Soul, Michelle Parsons and Carmen Hendricks, and the joy of celebrating another year of LOEV! This friendly and inclusive community are waiting on the dancefloor, what’re you waiting for?

When: September 14, 2024, 7pm

Tickets: $25–$37.23

Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin

Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible, but sadly their gender-neutral bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible.