Legends of the music industry Michelle Chandler, Michelle Parsons and JoJo Smith come together for an evening of live musical harmony like never before at LOVE, REWIND The Music.

The iconic trio will perform their original songs and hit covers from the touching film LOVE REWIND, against a backdrop of select scenes, fusing soulful music and cinema.

Premiering in February at Midsumma, LOVE REWIND is a Melbourne-based film about a lesbian couple who separate during the same-sex marriage postal vote.

Love, Rewind The Music

30 January 2025, 7:30pm

Victorian Pride Centre, Theatrette, St Kilda

Tickets: $35-$39