Love, Rewind The Music

Melbourne Scene Sound What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 18, 2024
Love, Rewind The Music
Image: supplied by Midsumma

Legends of the music industry Michelle Chandler, Michelle Parsons and JoJo Smith come together for an evening of live musical harmony like never before at LOVE, REWIND The Music.

The iconic trio will perform their original songs and hit covers from the touching film LOVE REWIND, against a backdrop of select scenes, fusing soulful music and cinema.

Premiering in February at Midsumma, LOVE REWIND is a Melbourne-based film about a lesbian couple who separate during the same-sex marriage postal vote.

Love, Rewind The Music

30 January 2025, 7:30pm
Victorian Pride Centre, Theatrette, St Kilda

Tickets: $35-$39

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Compose Queer x QueerStories
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Compose Queer x QueerStories
Melbourne Scene Sound What's on
Hera Björk: The Queen of Effing Everything
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Hera Björk: The Queen of Effing Everything
Melbourne Scene Sound What's on
Hans: An Intimate Evening With the International Superstar
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Hans: An Intimate Evening With the International Superstar
Melbourne Scene Sound What's on
CHTHONIC CHORUS
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

CHTHONIC CHORUS
Melbourne Scene What's on
Dead To Me: A Comedy Ghost Tour
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Dead To Me: A Comedy Ghost Tour
Melbourne Scene What's on
QRAVE: The Performance
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

QRAVE: The Performance
Melbourne Scene What's on