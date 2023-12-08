Lumber: The Queer Short Film Screening At The Near Far Film Festival

Lumber is a short film created by Brisbane film maker Harry Sabulis.

The short film tells the story of a gay lumberjack in a rural town who ventures to a rural pride event in search of company, or something more.

Nominated For ‘Best Brisbane Short Film’

Released in 2022, Lumber has received both local and international attention. This includes being nominated for ‘Best Brisbane Short Film’ and ‘Best Australian Narrative Short Film’ at the Brisbane International Film Festival in 2022 and nominated for ‘Best Short Film’ at The Vision Feast Film Festival in New Zealand.

Lumber has been part of countless selections for film festivals and will this week screen again as part of the Near Far Film Festival in Dayboro.

‘Digs Into Perceptions Around Queer Masculinity’

Harry Sabulis who wrote, produced and directed Lumber is passionate about the messaging of the film. “Lumber is a story that was really important for me to tell because it explores a different side to the queer experience than what we often see on screen” he tells Star Observer.

“Not only does Lumber explore the battles and insecurities of queer people living in a rural setting, but the film also digs into perceptions around queer masculinity and what it means to be ‘a man’ compared to a ‘gay man’. By using the Lumberjack, an iconic figure both to queer people and an iconic image of masculinity on a whole, the film takes this cliché and uses it as a gateway to what lies underneath the surface for queer people.”

‘Doesn’t Mean We Can’t Find That Pride For Ourselves’

Harry is dedicated to telling emotional and inspiring stories from underrepresented communities. He also produced and co-created the short film Road To Pride and is currently working on other queer film and television projects, including an upcoming project Too Fabulous To Die.

“We’re not just the obvious clichés and stereotypes that people put upon us, but real, complicated people with our own thoughts, struggles and feelings” he says.

“Pride manifests itself in many ways, and just because we don’t fit the label of what the world expects of someone within the LGBTQIA+ community, it doesn’t mean we can’t find that pride for ourselves in our journeys to self-acceptance.”

Lumber will screen on Saturday, December 9 at 4pm at the Dayboro Community Hall as part of the Near Far Film Festival.

Information on the festival can be found here.