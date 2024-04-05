Luv’d Up At The Imperial

Sydney
Contributor
April 5, 2024
Luv’d Up At The Imperial
Image: DJ Lauren Neko (left) via Instagram @laurenneko

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Want to keep the fun going after a wild, heavy Friday and Saturday night? Come and chill with DJ Lauren Neko at the Inner West’s prime Queer venue, the Imperial Hotel. 

This vibey event is located on the Impy rooftop, with fresh pizza and ice-cold drinks available. Luv’d Up starts every Sunday at 3 PM and finishes at 10 PM.  

For more information and bookings, click the link here.

When: Sundays 3-10 PM

Where: Imperial Hotel, 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

