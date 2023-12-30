Back by popular demand after selling out two years in a row, Magic Men of Summer Risqué Revue is going to be one of the hottest nights of the summer.

Filled with burlesque, cabaret, circus, dance, and more, this is a night of unashamed celebrations of the masculine form. With even bigger male entertainment superstars, be sure to get your ticket fast as chances are they’ll be selling fast!

For tickets and more information, visit this website.

When: January 27 | 7:30pm

Where: Pride of our Footscray 1/86-88 Hopkins St, Footscray