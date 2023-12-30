Magic Men of Summer Risqué Revue

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
December 30, 2023
Magic Men of Summer Risqué Revue
Image: Supplied

Back by popular demand after selling out two years in a row, Magic Men of Summer Risqué Revue is going to be one of the hottest nights of the summer.

Filled with burlesque, cabaret, circus, dance, and more, this is a night of unashamed celebrations of the masculine form. With even bigger male entertainment superstars, be sure to get your ticket fast as chances are they’ll be selling fast! 

For tickets and more information, visit this website.

When: January 27 | 7:30pm

Where: Pride of our Footscray 1/86-88 Hopkins St, Footscray

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Dean Arcuri is Out of this World
December 30, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Dean Arcuri is Out of this World
Melbourne Stage What's on
JUNIPERO: The Stomping Ground 
December 29, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

JUNIPERO: The Stomping Ground 
Scene Sydney What's on
Camp Culture
December 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Camp Culture
Stage Sydney What's on
Smashed: The Nightcap 
December 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Smashed: The Nightcap 
Stage Sydney What's on
Bent Burlesque 2024
December 27, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Bent Burlesque 2024
Melbourne Stage What's on
Bombshell
December 27, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Bombshell
Melbourne Stage What's on