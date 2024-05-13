Malebox at Stonewall

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 13, 2024
Malebox at Stonewall
Image: Marilyn Mootrub (left) @marilynmootrub and Emerson Sousa (right) @emersonsousa07

Sydney’s hottest pickup night is on every Wednesday at The Stonewall Hotel. 

Make your way down to Malebox and surround yourself with one of the best DJ rotations, AussieBum dancers, and the sexiest strip comp you’ll lay your eyes on. 

This spicy event is brought to you by two marvellous hosts – The Male Mistress, Marilyn Mootrub, and Maleman, Emerson. 

Malebox Wednesdays start at 9:30 pm and run late into the night. For more information, click here. 

When: 9:30 pm until late

Where: The Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Tuesdays At The Newtown Hotel 
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Tuesdays At The Newtown Hotel 
Scene Sydney What's on
Trivia At The Imperial Erskineville
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Trivia At The Imperial Erskineville
Scene Sydney What's on
Beresford Happy Hour 
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Beresford Happy Hour 
Scene Sydney What's on
Beacham Happy Hour
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Beacham Happy Hour
Scene Sydney What's on
Abril LaTrene Launches ‘The Big D’ in Moreton Bay
May 12, 2024 | Michael James

Abril LaTrene Launches ‘The Big D’ in Moreton Bay
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane Gold Coast Queensland News What's on
71st Sydney Film Festival
May 9, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

71st Sydney Film Festival
Arts & Entertainment Screen Screen Sydney What's on