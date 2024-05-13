Malebox at Stonewall

Sydney’s hottest pickup night is on every Wednesday at The Stonewall Hotel.

Make your way down to Malebox and surround yourself with one of the best DJ rotations, AussieBum dancers, and the sexiest strip comp you’ll lay your eyes on.

This spicy event is brought to you by two marvellous hosts – The Male Mistress, Marilyn Mootrub, and Maleman, Emerson.

Malebox Wednesdays start at 9:30 pm and run late into the night. For more information, click here.

When: 9:30 pm until late

Where: The Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst