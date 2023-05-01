Mamma Mia! The Musical: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Bronte Nicholls
May 1, 2023
Mamma Mia! The Musical: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Have the time of your life at the exciting new Australian production of everybody’s favourite musical, MAMMA MIA! With “knockout choreography” and ABBA’s smash hit singles, including ‘Voulez Vous’ and ‘Take a Chance on Me,’ you’ll be up and dancing on your seat before the curtain falls. Take a chance and join Helpmann award winner, Elise McCann, as Donna Sheridan and up-and-coming Australian actor, Sarah Krndija, as her bride-to-be daughter, Sophie, at the Sydney Lyric Theatre to enjoy this beloved, musical sensation.

When: May 24 – July 23, various times.

Where: The Sydney Lyric Theatre, 55 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont.

Price: $65-$250.

