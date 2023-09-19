March 1: The 2024 White Party 

Douglas Magaletti
September 19, 2023
March 1: The 2024 White Party 
Image: In The Dark Facebook

The 2024 White Party is coming back on March 1, in time for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras opening weekend.

Celebrating their 10th Anniversary, the event will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Anetra, Kween Kong, and Karen From Finance.

According to organisers, “Expect mind-blowing production and a sea of thousands of our beautiful LGBTQIA+ community, feature-length shows, the best DJs in Australia – the perfect start to your Mardi Gras weekend.”

Come dressed in White and Chrome.

For more information, visit their website at itdevents.com/tours/sydneywhiteparty

When: March 1, 2024 at 9pm

Where: Home The Venue, 101/1-5 Wheat Road, Sydney NSW

