Thirty-First Mardi Gras Film Fest Opening Night Gala: Femme

January 17, 2024
Image: 'Femme' kickstarts Queer Screen Film Festival this February. Image: Supplied.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Benjamin, QSFF19) and George MacKay (Pride, QSFF14) are phenomenal in this acclaimed neo-noir thriller about internalised homophobia and the limits of queer resilience.

Jules’ entire life falls apart after he’s the victim of a violent gay bashing whilst in drag. Months later, a vulnerable Jules spots his attacker at a gay sauna. When it becomes clear the deeply closeted Preston doesn’t recognise him out of drag, Jules makes a split-second decision to pursue him, setting in motion a tense game of cat and mouse. As he dives deeper into Preston’s world of power plays, drug dealing and performative masculinity, how far is Jules willing to go to get revenge?

Content warning: contains depictions of homophobic violence and revenge porn themes.

“Subversive, unsettling and sexually charged … A picture that reframes the neo-noir by harnessing a hate crime and diverting its power into a thrillingly transgressive erotic thriller.” – Screen Daily

Femme screens at the Mardi Gras Screen Film Fest on February 15, at Event Cinemas George Street. For tickets and more information, click here.  

