Palms on Oxford is bringing Mardi Gras magic with a Masquerade Party, featuring retro beats by DJ LXO and DJ Division 4, plus dazzling drag shows featuring Yanita Werkout and her dancing boys.

Prepare for a memorable night of thrilling fun and Cinderella (2004) moments with free masquerade masks for the first 200 guests.

Be sure to watch the Parade on venue screens to skip crowds and join the spectacle from afar.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Party

1 March, 7pm – 3am

Palms on Oxford, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $32 – $157