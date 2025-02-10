The SDH & Friends Laneway Market
Laneway Market, a free community event, centers and celebrates queerness, gender diversity and pride, while providing a platform for LGBTQIA+SB (with priority given to trans and gender-diverse) artists, creators, makers and NFP groups.
And you get to shop in a family-friendly, alcohol-free and accessible environment, all while supporting local queer-owned and led small businesses!
SDH & Friends Laneway Market is presented by Sock Drawer Heroes, Australia’s leading gender expression store for the trans and gender diverse community.
22 February, 10am – 4pm
Petersham St Plaza, Petersham
