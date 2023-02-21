Mardi Gras Party: What’s On WorldPride

Lauren Frost
February 21, 2023

An adult playground of music and performance, the official Mardi Gras Party hosts multiple dance floors and immersive spaces with world renowned DJs and pop-up performances of house, pop, electronic, disco, R&B, and techno music. The party spans Hordern Pavilion, Liberty Hall, Watson’s, Mary EQ, and the Entertainment Quarter. A traditional post-parade celebration to keep the adrenalin pumping. 

When: Feb 25, 10 pm
Where: Hordern Pavilion and surrounding areas
Tickets: from $155

