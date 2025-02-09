During Mardi Gras, join community in gathering at sunrise at Marks Park Rise Memorial, which is dedicated to the victims and survivors of homophobic and transphobic violence.

This community event commemorates those in our communities we’ve lost, and celebrates the progress we’ve made toward a stronger society.

All are welcome to join and reflect at the Marks Park Sunrise event, and attendees are invited to join us nearby at the Tamarama Surf Life Saving Club after.

Marks Park Sunrise

22 February, 6 – 7am

Rise Memorial, Tamarama

Free to all