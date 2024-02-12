Mega Malebox: Pride Guide 2024

Jasmine Simmons
February 13, 2024
Mega Malebox: Pride Guide 2024
Celebrate 25 years of Oxford Street’s love haven at the Stonewall Hotel. If you want to get lucky at Mardi Gras, put a message into the Mega Malebox and meet like-minded individuals.

Party all night long at the event with fabulous DJs, dancers, and special guests. The fun-filled night featuring the Mega Malebox has an international reputation and is not an event to be missed! 

When: February 28, 2024 from 8.30pm – 3am

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst 





