A Very Sporty Beers For Queers! *waiting on image approval*

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 10, 2023
Image: Image: Matto Lucas Photography
Every month Beers for Queers brings together a mix of performers, DJs and community, along with a popup from Gay Stuff Markets at The Fox Hotel. This month, they’re delivering all that wrapped in a big sporty bow in collaboration with the Queer Sporting Alliance. Come dressed in your campest, sportiest fit to win a prize!
When:  August 26, 2023, 5 pm–1 am.
Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood
Tickets: Free Entry!
Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957)
“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”

