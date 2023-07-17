Charlie Lewin: Cockatiel

July 17, 2023
Charlie Lewin: Cockatiel
Image: Photograph by Emma Holland

Reprising the show that won him ‘Best Newcomer’ at the 2021 The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Charlie Lewin brings his best stand up comedy and his brightest plumage  before flying the coop for his UK debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Charting Charlie’s life as a “queer kid from Melbourne trying to find his flock” through stand up and song, bending “genre and gender” in a coming-of-age show.

When: July 22, 2023, 5.30 pm–6.30 pm.
Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place (off Little Collins St), Melbourne
Tickets: $30–$37
Accessibility: The Butterfly Club’s toilets are private and gender-neutral. “Our building offers limited access to patrons with motor disabilities. If you have any questions about access please get in touch.

 

