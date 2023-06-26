Christmas in July on the Boardwalk

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
June 27, 2023
Christmas in July on the Boardwalk
What mixes cocktails with charity, and cabaret with community? Christmas in July on the Boardwalk!

This themed event launches Cabaret Shows Australia, a new events company, in true 1920s style with a 4-hour event in support of The Magic Moments Foundation Basket Brigade, an organisation that donates gifts and food to disadvantaged families at Christmas. So put on your best flapper fashions, wrap yourself (and a donated gift for a child, adult or family) in a bow, and enjoy the red-carpet treatment at this luxe cabaret event, with guest performers Partimama and the Babes and DJ Timmy Byrne of KISS FM.

Where: Encore St Kilda, 10/17 Jacka Boulevard, St Kilda
When: July 8, 2023, 7 pm-11 pm.
Tickets: $129-$149
Accessibility: Encore, St Kilda is a wheelchair-accessible venue, with “accessible restrooms, lifts, accessible parking and wide doors.”

