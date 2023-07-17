FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 At Pride House

Learn, watch, celebrate and enjoy the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in good company at the Pride House, a joint initiative of Proud 2 Play, Change our Game and Football Victoria. The Pride House is a space for “all LGBTIQ+ fans, athletes, and allies” to enjoy live watch parties for key Australian FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 games, learn from panels with speakers from the LGBTQIA+ sporting community and ask questions!

July 20, 2023: Australia vs Republic of Ireland

July 31, 2023: Australia vs Canada

Full Game Schedule (not all games will be screened at Pride House)