FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 At Pride House

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
July 17, 2023
Learn, watch, celebrate and enjoy the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in good company at the Pride House, a joint initiative of Proud 2 Play, Change our Game and Football Victoria. The Pride House is a space for “all LGBTIQ+ fans, athletes, and allies” to enjoy live watch parties for key Australian FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 games, learn from panels with speakers from the LGBTQIA+ sporting community and ask questions!

July 20, 2023: Australia vs Republic of Ireland

July 31, 2023: Australia vs Canada

Full Game Schedule (not all games will be screened at Pride House)

When: July 20 & 31, 2023 (Doors open at 6.30 pm)
Where: The Atrium, YMCA Docklands Hub, 80 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands
Tickets: Free but limited!
Accessibility: There are gender-neutral and accessible bathrooms.

