Fortune Feimster’s Live Laugh Love: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

It’d be really unfortunate if you missed this out, proud, hilarious comedian in her first Australian tour since 2017!

Ever since she first graced the small screen with her hilarious and inclusive storytelling comedy as a guest on Last Comic Standing, Fortune Feimster has been an audience favourite as a comedian, writer, and actor in a wide range of beloved shows like Tales of The City, The L Word: Generation Q, and the upcoming Netflix series FUBAR. Catch up with her 2022 comedy special Good Fortune before booking tickets early, this show is sure to sell out!

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 5.45 pm

Where: The Forum Theatre, 154 Flinders Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $59.90-$79.90 with a $5.65 booking fee per transaction The Forum Theatre,