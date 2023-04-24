Friday Night Social: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

It’s not enough that they’ve curated an amazing exhibition of local and international artists, the Science Gallery Melbourne are here to create community as well! With a line-up of exceptional local performers including Huntly Muntly bringing you ‘doof u can cry 2’, followed by local composer Meta Cohen who will ‘transform the gallery into a sensory playground’ and DJ GayDad, the ‘homosexual DJ with big wine mum energy’ spinning some tunes.

While you’re meeting, mingling, dancing and delighting in the music and art on offer, you’ll also be able to feast your senses on ‘weird and wonderful creatures’ by Born In A Taxi and exceptional video art by Peter Waples-Crowe., and if that wasn’t enough, Dandrogyny will also be activating George Goodnow & Simona Canticum’s installation ‘Wayfinding’ with lighting by Kayzar.