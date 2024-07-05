Outside it may be freezing, but inside it’s cozy, clowny and camp! Melbourne’s premiere (and perhaps only) disco drag show It’s Camp is back for another flick of the (bedazzled) flares.

It’s Camp – July’s guests

Join your handsome host and Italian Disco Stud, Silvio Di Baci is joined by a totally fresh new lineup of the devious Darmanatrix, “certified Sick Kent” Andii G, Drag’s newest DILF, Roxy Rawhide, and, last but very much not least, the “transfemme cuntological drag clown” Melissa Intent!