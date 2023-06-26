Midsummica July

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
June 27, 2023
Midsummica July
Image: Image: Darren Gill

Melbourne’s h0me of experimental theatre presents Midsummica July 2023, a performance by alumni from the five years of the Midsumma Pathways Program for LGBTQIA+ artists living with disability and neurodiversity.

Performances range from theatre to music, spoken word poetry, dance and work that melds multidisciplinary art forms. With MC Alez Creece and a stellar lineup including Cynthia Spleen, Kip Mac, Crystal Nguyen, Sarah Carroll and Jessie Ngaio, produced by Ebony Rattle and Harriet Devlin.

Where: La Mamma Courthouse, 349 Drummond Street, Carlton
When: July 9, 2023, 7.30 pm
Tickets: $8-$20
Accessibility: La Mama Courthouse is wheelchair accessible, but the Heritage Listed building does have a doorway of 1 meter, so if your mobility device is wider than this please contact the theatre directly at [email protected] or (03) 9347 6948. The show will be Auslan Interpreted and has achieved a 75% visual rating and a 75% aural rating, so d/Deaf and hard of hearing, and blind or low vision audiences “can have close to the full experience of the event.”

