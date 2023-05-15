Minus18 Free Love Simon Screening: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Tamuz Ellazam
May 15, 2023
Queer youth aged 12-19 are invited to a free screening of Love Simon, hosted by Minus18 and the Victorian Pride Centre.

Celebrate Pride Month in style with popcorn, beanbags and a modern Queer cinema classic at the Victorian Pride Centre. Make sure to book soon, as tickets are limited to one booking per person and this event will sell out!

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023, 7 pm–9.30 pm
Where: Victorian Pride Centre Theatrette, 79-81 Fitzroy St, St Kilda
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, full accommodations are here.

