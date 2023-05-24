Minus18 Queer Formal: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne Spaces What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
May 24, 2023
Minus18 Queer Formal: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Image: Image: Facebook

Tickets go on sale on the 25th of May at 5.55 pm for the annual Minus18 Queer Formal, an affirming celebration of identity for young people (ages 12–19 only).

With live performances, drag, special guests and an abundance of queer youth joy, the Minus18 Queer Formal is an opportunity for young people to express themselves in a safe, joyful space.

Food and soft drinks will be provided, and some activities and performers are still to be announced.

When: 6.30 pm-10 pm July 1, 2023
Where: The National Gallery of Victoria, 180 St Kilda Road, Melbourne
Tickets: FREE! Registration is essential, with one ticket per booking per person.
Accessibility: This event is Auslan-interpreted, wheelchair accessible, and has a quiet space and all-gender bathrooms, youth workers will also be onsite.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

T4T Transgender Showcase: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 22, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

T4T Transgender Showcase: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Music Stage What's on
DT’s 28th Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 22, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

DT’s 28th Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Stage What's on
Men on Men Art Exhibition and Competition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 22, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Men on Men Art Exhibition and Competition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Fortune Feimster’s Live Laugh Love: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 17, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Fortune Feimster’s Live Laugh Love: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Stage What's on
THE NEXT GEN(E): TAKE OVAH: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 16, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

THE NEXT GEN(E): TAKE OVAH: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Stage What's on
Beers for Queers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 15, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beers for Queers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Scene What's on