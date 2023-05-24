Minus18 Queer Formal: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Tickets go on sale on the 25th of May at 5.55 pm for the annual Minus18 Queer Formal, an affirming celebration of identity for young people (ages 12–19 only).

With live performances, drag, special guests and an abundance of queer youth joy, the Minus18 Queer Formal is an opportunity for young people to express themselves in a safe, joyful space.

Food and soft drinks will be provided, and some activities and performers are still to be announced.