Minus18’s Wear It Purple Pride Party

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
July 24, 2023
On top of its huge range of Wear It Purple Day initiatives, Minus18 always host an incredible youth party with live music, performances, special guests and activities to support, uplift and celebrate our youth LGBTQIA+ community. Performers and other information to come, keep an eye on Minus18’s Instagram or ticketing website for updates.

When: August 26, 2023, 7 pm-9.30 pm.
Where: Victorian Pride Centre, 81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: Free, for ages 12-19 only, book fast as tickets will sell out!
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is wheelchair accessible with all-gender bathrooms and thorough accessibility information available here. This event will include a Hang Out space, a Quiet space, Auslan Interpreters, and Youth Workers online and in-person, and is an alcohol, drug, vape and smoke-free event. If you have a specific access requirement let the organisers know when booking your ticket, or reach out to Minus18 Youth Events Coordinator, Rose, at [email protected]

