Mutton is the New Lamb at the Melbourne Fringe Festival

It’s not every day you get to hear the life story of a septuagenarian with a fifty-year career at the ABC, a documentary about her archive of Australian trans memorabilia, and a history of trans activism under her belt. For six nights in September, join Julie Peters on a leaf through her personal photo archive, her incredible wardrobe, and the conversations she’s had – and wishes she’d had – with conversationalists as varied as “Macbeth’s witches, her younger self, teachers, colleagues, movie stars, heroines, cowboys, fairies, friends and bullies – to wonder why we have gender, trans, football, religion, discrimination and the sausage sizzle.”

When: September 18–23, 2023, 7 pm–8 pm.

Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: $28–$37

Accessibility: The Butterfly Club has private and gender-neutral toilets, but unfortunately has limited access for patrons with motor disabilities. If you have any questions about access please get in touch.