Mutton is the New Lamb at the Melbourne Fringe Festival

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 21, 2023
Mutton is the New Lamb at the Melbourne Fringe Festival

It’s not every day you get to hear the life story of a septuagenarian with a fifty-year career at the ABC, a documentary about her archive of Australian trans memorabilia, and a history of trans activism under her belt. For six nights in September, join Julie Peters on a leaf through her personal photo archive, her incredible wardrobe, and the conversations she’s had – and wishes she’d had – with conversationalists as varied as “Macbeth’s witches, her younger self, teachers, colleagues, movie stars, heroines, cowboys, fairies, friends and bullies – to wonder why we have gender, trans, football, religion, discrimination and the sausage sizzle.”

When: September 18–23, 2023, 7 pm–8 pm.
Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne
Tickets: $28–$37
Accessibility: The Butterfly Club has private and gender-neutral toilets, but unfortunately has limited access for patrons with motor disabilities. If you have any questions about access please get in touch.

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

September 16: Disability Pride Fest 2023
August 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 16: Disability Pride Fest 2023
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Balls Out Bingo: Fridays at Sporties
August 20, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Balls Out Bingo: Fridays at Sporties
Brisbane Scene What's on
Baby Queen: Tuesdays At Wickham
August 19, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Baby Queen: Tuesdays At Wickham
Brisbane Scene Stage What's on
Rassputin’s Wet Safari
August 18, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Rassputin’s Wet Safari
Melbourne What's on
Queeraoke at Evie’s Disco Diner
August 18, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queeraoke at Evie’s Disco Diner
Melbourne Scene What's on
My Rainbow: LGBTQIA+ Youth Group
August 17, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

My Rainbow: LGBTQIA+ Youth Group
Melbourne Scene What's on