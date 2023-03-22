Pride Comedy At Pride of Our Footscray: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
After a rough fortnight, where it looked like they might have to close, beloved venue Pride of Our Footscray is bringing the best to help keep this magical space open for our local community!
Pride Comedy at Pride of Our Footscray: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
With the worrying news about a potential closure, everyone from the good folks at Brewmanity to this incredible line-up of comedians has come forward to throw their support behind their beloved Pride of Our Footscray.
You couldn’t ask for a better value lineup, with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival just around the corner, treat your ticket like a tasting platter and their upcoming full-length shows as the buffet of hilarity you have to choose from! So grab a brew, and get a sneak peek at the upcoming shows of Elyce Phillips, Heather Joan, The Beryls, Carmelo Costa, Bea Barbeau-Scurla, Whoa, Alyssa!, and Alice Tovey.
Where: Pride of Our Footscray, Level 1 86-88 Hopkins Street, Footscray
When: Thursday 23rd of March, Doors open at 6 pm, show at 8 pm-10 pm.
Tickets: $16.91-$22.19 or $64.39 for tickets and cocktails for two
Leave a Reply