Simona Castricum: SINK Album Launch

Fresh from being listed as 3RRR’s album of the week, Simona Castricum launches her new album SINK with her band m8riarchy and Light Transmissions , with guest performances by Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Sui Zhen . An icon of Melbourne’s LGBTQIA+ community, Simona is a multidisciplinary creative and academic working in music, architecture and culture, SINK is her fourth studio album, following 2020’s Panic/Desire which debuted at #1 on the AIR 100% Independent Album Chart. Listen online, or grab a copy of the album in stunning gold or purple vinyl at your local record store!