Simona Castricum: SINK Album Launch

Fresh from being listed as 3RRR’s album of the week, Simona Castricum launches her new album SINK with her band m8riarchy and Light Transmissions, with guest performances by Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Sui Zhen. An icon of Melbourne’s LGBTQIA+ community, Simona is a multidisciplinary creative and academic working in music, architecture and culture, SINK is her fourth studio album, following 2020’s Panic/Desire which debuted at #1 on the AIR 100% Independent Album Chart. Listen online, or grab a copy of the album in stunning gold or purple vinyl at your local record store!
When: August 11, 2023, 8pm
Where: Howler, 7-11 Dawson Street, Brunswick
Tickets: $33.66 +$1.95 transaction fee
Accessibility: Howler is a fully accessible venue.
