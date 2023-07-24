Simona Castricum: SINK Album Launch

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
July 24, 2023
Simona Castricum: SINK Album Launch
Image: Image: Instagram
Fresh from being listed as 3RRR’s album of the week, Simona Castricum launches her new album SINK with her band m8riarchy and Light Transmissions, with guest performances by Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Sui Zhen. An icon of Melbourne’s LGBTQIA+ community, Simona is a multidisciplinary creative and academic working in music, architecture and culture, SINK is her fourth studio album, following 2020’s Panic/Desire which debuted at #1 on the AIR 100% Independent Album Chart. Listen online, or grab a copy of the album in stunning gold or purple vinyl at your local record store!
When: August 11, 2023, 8pm
Where: Howler, 7-11 Dawson Street, Brunswick
Tickets: $33.66 +$1.95 transaction fee
Accessibility: Howler is a fully accessible venue.

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-08-11
Event Time : 8:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Werkin’ 9 to 5 at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
July 26, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Werkin’ 9 to 5 at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
Melbourne What's on
Brisbane Pride
July 24, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Brisbane Pride
Brisbane What's on
Bear Pride Week 2023
July 24, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Bear Pride Week 2023
Sydney What's on
Winter Pride Festival 2023 
July 21, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Winter Pride Festival 2023 
What's on
Sydney Tattoo Convention 
July 21, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Sydney Tattoo Convention 
Sydney What's on
The Normal Heart 
July 21, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

The Normal Heart 
Melbourne What's on