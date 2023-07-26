The Pier Festival: Melbourne 2023

Back again The Pier Festival will grace two stages at Seaworks in Williamstown after partnering with BONEZ to create an event that is set to be “Bigger, Better & Queerer” than ever, celebrating queer women in music with a stellar lineup! Hosted by Freddie Mercan and Ruby Slippers, with performances by Hope D, Vetta Borne, Downgirl, Cinda, Harlow and Hart and many many more including BONEZ DJs and performers, and the beloved BONEZ lipsync battles! Enjoy a day of incredible artistry, community and fabulous flavours from local food trucks!

When: October 7, 2023, 5 pm–10 pm

Where: Seaworks, 82 Nelson Place, Williamstown

Tickets: $32.01

Accessibility: Seaworks has ambulant toilets and a lift.