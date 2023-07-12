TRANSLIMINAL – George-Grace, Kodivine and Myki Jay

July 12, 2023
TRANSLIMINAL – George-Grace, Kodivine and Myki Jay
Gathering together the talents of Myki Jay, Kodavine and George-Grace, TRANSLIMINAL is a both a celebration and a rare opportunity to hear these three unique voices from all around the country. Starting at 5.30pm with Myki Jay (they/them), an “Unashamedly queer, trans-non-binary folk singer and storyteller” from Eltham, NSW, followed by Kodivine (they/them) at 6.10pm, a “jazz-school drop out with a kink for RnB grooves” who will only be in Melbourne very briefly en route from their home on Arrernte Land in Alice Springs to a tour of Canada, and rounding out the night with George-Grace (she/her) at 6.50pm, a local “whimsical and witty painter-songwriter with a flair for weaving memories into song”.

When: Doors open at 5pm, show begins 5.30pm-7.30pm, 29 July, 2023
Where: Open Studio 204 High Street, Northcote
Tickets: $27.78 (first nations people wishing to attend please contact [email protected] to secure one of the small number of free tickets)
Accessibility: There is a step to enter the venue, the event is a seated show, warm lighting for individuals with audio and visual sensory needs. Audience members with visual impairment can request seating closer to the front.

