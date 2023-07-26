Werkin’ 9 to 5 at the Melbourne Fringe Festival

Tamuz Ellazam
July 26, 2023
Werkin’ 9 to 5 at the Melbourne Fringe Festival

The Melbourne Fringe Festival has launched the first rounds of shows including a huge selection of LGBTQIA+ creatives, events and stories being told. One of the first that caught our eye features the divine duo HollyPop & Brenda Bressed in a one-act jukebox musical about balancing work with performance, day jobs with drag, all wrapped in a big beautiful Broadway bow.

When:  October 5 – 8m, 2023, 8.30 pm–9.50 pm; October 7, 2023, 4.30 pm–5.50 pm; 
Where: The MC Showroom, The Showroom, Level 1, 50 Clifton Streer, Prahran
Tickets: $ 30

Accessibility: The MC Showroom is not wheelchair accessible, assistance dogs are allowed in all parts of the venue.

