Whittlesea Pride Festival: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Whittlesea Pride Festival is here to remind us that Pride is a year-long celebration of love, community, inclusion and joy!

Come on down to beautiful Whittlesea for an all-ages day of celebration and community. Be a part of transforming the Meadowglen Stadium into a “vibrant rainbow of colour, music, and dance.” With live performances, interactive activities including arts and crafts, a dance floor, and food trucks to refuel your energy for more dancing to tunes by DJ Katalyna from 3 pm!