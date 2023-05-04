Whittlesea Pride Festival: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Tamuz Ellazam
May 4, 2023
Whittlesea Pride Festival: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Image: Image: Facebook

Whittlesea Pride Festival is here to remind us that Pride is a year-long celebration of love, community, inclusion and joy!

Come on down to beautiful Whittlesea for an all-ages day of celebration and community. Be a part of transforming the Meadowglen Stadium into a “vibrant rainbow of colour, music, and dance.” With live performances, interactive activities including arts and crafts, a dance floor, and food trucks to refuel your energy for more dancing to tunes by DJ Katalyna from 3 pm!

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 11 am-4 pm

Where: Meadowglen International Athletics Stadium, McDonald’s Road, Epping

Tickets: Free! Reservation required

Accessibility: The Whittlesea Pride Festival is wheelchair accessible, welcomes assistance animals (and will provide water bowls!), is providing a Quiet space with no restriction to access. There are also changing rooms and gender-neutral toilets, and safety officers and youth workers will be available on-site.

Please Note: This event is drug, alcohol, vape and smoke-free, bags will be checked on arrival and only assistance animals are permitted.

