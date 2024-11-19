Melbourne Queer Film Festival Closing Night Screening

Tamuz Ellazam
November 20, 2024
Celebrate the end of Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) with a stunning directorial feature debut (both the director and the film!), the Australian premiere of Argentinian romance Duino.

Dubbed ‘the most romantic film of the season’, Juan Pablo Di Pace stars, directs and co-wrote (alongside Andrés Pepe Estrada) this lush semi-autobiographical love story, as protagonist Matías reminisces on his first love, Alexander (Oscar Morgan), while trying to capture the memory of his unrequited love through film.

With tickets selling fast, act now or miss out! But don’t worry, closing night is a cornucopia of international and local delights, including:

When: November 24, 2024, 6.30pm
Where: ACMI Cinema 1, Federation Square, Flinders Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $20.50–$24.50 (Blaktix $10.50)
Accessibility: ACMI is wheelchair accessible.

