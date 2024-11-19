Celebrate the end of Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) with a stunning directorial feature debut (both the director and the film!), the Australian premiere of Argentinian romance Duino.
Dubbed ‘the most romantic film of the season’, Juan Pablo Di Pace stars, directs and co-wrote (alongside Andrés Pepe Estrada) this lush semi-autobiographical love story, as protagonist Matías reminisces on his first love, Alexander (Oscar Morgan), while trying to capture the memory of his unrequited love through film.
With tickets selling fast, act now or miss out! But don’t worry, closing night is a cornucopia of international and local delights, including:
- the stunning Foreign Language
- the speculative space documentary Doppelgängers³
- the world premiere of the third season of local series Single, Out
- the breathtaking Brazilian documentary This is Ballroom, We Forgot to Break Up, which transports us to Canada’s music scene at the turn of the millennium
- the stunning and sensual Demons at Dawn by Mexican master of movement and rhythm Julián Hernández
- Backspot, a visceral cheerleading coming-of-age drama from executive producer Elliot Page
- Lady Like, an intimate documentary into the rise (and villain edit) of RPDR season 14 veteran Lady Camden
- the wild ride that is local queer horror iconoclast Alice Maio Mackay’s latest future cult classic (her fifth at only 20 years old!) Carnage for Christmas.
Melbourne Queer Film Festival Closing Night Screening: Duino
When: November 24, 2024, 6.30pm
Where: ACMI Cinema 1, Federation Square, Flinders Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $20.50–$24.50 (Blaktix $10.50)
Accessibility: ACMI is wheelchair accessible.
Leave a Reply