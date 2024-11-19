Celebrate the end of Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) with a stunning directorial feature debut (both the director and the film!), the Australian premiere of Argentinian romance Duino.

Dubbed ‘the most romantic film of the season’, Juan Pablo Di Pace stars, directs and co-wrote (alongside Andrés Pepe Estrada) this lush semi-autobiographical love story, as protagonist Matías reminisces on his first love, Alexander (Oscar Morgan), while trying to capture the memory of his unrequited love through film.

With tickets selling fast, act now or miss out! But don’t worry, closing night is a cornucopia of international and local delights, including:

Melbourne Queer Film Festival Closing Night Screening: Duino

When: November 24, 2024, 6.30pm

Where: ACMI Cinema 1, Federation Square, Flinders Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $20.50–$24.50 (Blaktix $10.50)

Accessibility: ACMI is wheelchair accessible.

