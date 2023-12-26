Melbourne’s Big Day Out: Midsumma Carnival

One of the most important annual events in the Midsumma Festival calendar, and certainly one of the biggest, is the loud and proud Midsumma Carnival. Think of your average Country Fair, or even the Melbourne Easter Show. Just a whole lot Queerer!

Running since 1989, and happening this year on Sunday, January 21, the Carnival serves as the perfect way to start the three-week-long Midsumma Festival. A celebration of all things Queer, the Midsumma Carnival is open to people of all orientations, of all ages, and of all walks of life.

Expect 120,000 people to converge on the Melbourne CBD’s iconic Alexandra Gardens, and for nine hours of fun and festivities from 11am to 10pm. Up to 180 stalls of local, Queer‑oriented stalls, featuring arts, crafts, food, and more are aimed at giving the community an opportunity to share their craft and services with the festival-going public.

What to expect

Perhaps, the biggest draw is the Dog Show. Returning 3pm, this parade of pooches has become a crowd favourite (for obvious reasons). Prize categories on offer include Cutest Bitch; Sexiest Stud; Best Trick; Best Dressed; Best Owner and Dog Combo; and then the ultimate prize of prizes, Best Dog Overall! A sure-fire smash hit, the Dog Show is reason enough alone to attend the Carnival.

Another hit event immediately after the Dog Show is the Lip Sync Limelight, where revellers can take a chance to show off their lip-synching skills for all to see.

‘Something on offer for everybody’

One of the biggest focuses of this inaugural event is that it is open and welcoming to all, with something on offer for everybody. This is done by dividing the event into precincts. For people of all ages and families, The Midsumma Carnival offers the sport, youth (which is designated for under 18s only) and family precincts, allowing the whole family an opportunity to join in. If the noise and crowd also start to tire you out, the Chill Out Zone is also open for all to use.

The fun doesn’t stop as the sun sets though, with entertainment from Drag Queens, DJs and more keeping the party alive until 10pm. Open for adults only is also the Tea Tent. This pop-up party venue is inspired by the pop-up venues gay men used to use to dance in New York during the 60s to avoid police harassment. These tents served dancers tea to avoid alcohol restrictions, but thankful that isn’t the case anymore, and the party will serve as the perfect appetiser for the next three weeks of festivities.

An institution in the Australian pride calendar, the Midsumma Carnival’s strength is that it looks to include everyone, emulating the spirit of Pride perfectly.

For more information, visit Midsumma’s website here.

When: January 21 |11am-10pm

Where: Alexandra Gardens 3 Boathouse Drive, Melbourne