Michelle Mayhem’s Gawj

Image: Michelle Mayhem At Gawj Via Instagram @michellemayhemdq
Each week, Ching-A-Lings hosts Michelle Mayhem’s fabulous Gawj event.
On Thursday nights, join Michelle Mayhem in marvellous themed nights featuring Amyl, Barbi, Karma & Venus.
The event includes an open mic special, stunning drag performances, and best-dressed prizes.
Pre-game Gawj with $5 Happy Hour from 6-9 pm.
For more information, visit the Ching-A-Lings Facebook page here.
When: Thursdays
Happy Hour – 6-9 pm
Gawj – 9 pm
Where: Level 1/133 Oxford St, Darlinghurst
