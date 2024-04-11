Michelle Mayhem’s Gawj

Jasmine Simmons
April 11, 2024
Michelle Mayhem’s Gawj
Image: Michelle Mayhem At Gawj Via Instagram @michellemayhemdq

Each week, Ching-A-Lings hosts Michelle Mayhem’s fabulous Gawj event. 

On Thursday nights, join Michelle Mayhem in marvellous themed nights featuring Amyl, Barbi, Karma & Venus.

The event includes an open mic special, stunning drag performances, and best-dressed prizes. 

Pre-game Gawj with $5 Happy Hour from 6-9 pm. 

For more information, visit the Ching-A-Lings Facebook page here.

When: Thursdays

Happy Hour – 6-9 pm

Gawj – 9 pm  

Where: Level 1/133 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

