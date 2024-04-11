Michelle Mayhem’s Gawj

Each week, Ching-A-Lings hosts Michelle Mayhem’s fabulous Gawj event.

On Thursday nights, join Michelle Mayhem in marvellous themed nights featuring Amyl, Barbi, Karma & Venus.

The event includes an open mic special, stunning drag performances, and best-dressed prizes.

Pre-game Gawj with $5 Happy Hour from 6-9 pm.

For more information, visit the Ching-A-Lings Facebook page here.

When: Thursdays

Happy Hour – 6-9 pm

Gawj – 9 pm

Where: Level 1/133 Oxford St, Darlinghurst