Midsumma Carnival 2024

Alexander Driscoll
December 31, 2023
With fun for the whole family, this is Melbourne’s biggest Queer day out at the park! This will kick off 22 days of Midsumma – Victoria’s premier Pride celebration.

With a myriad of entertainment on offer– including DJs, three stages, stalls, and a must-see dog show, there is something to please everyone. Dance, celebrate, and enjoy well into the warm summer evening to commemorate the beginning of Midsumma!

For more information, visits Midsumma’s website here. 

When: January 21 |11am-10pm

Where: Alexandra Gardens, 3 Boathouse Drive, Melbourne



