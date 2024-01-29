Midsumma Makers Market At Moon Dog World

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
January 29, 2024
Midsumma Makers Market At Moon Dog World
Image: L-R: Atypical Trinkets, LOD Sketches and Unusual Additions
Sip, shop and relax in the stunning lagoon setting of Moon Dog World at their first ever Midsumma Maker’s Market! Bringing together local queer and allied makers, the market will showcase a range of artists and artisans, including jewelers, illustrators, paper-makers and more.
With the full listing of creators to be posted to the Moon Dog socials in the coming days, they’ll be joining Jemima Longworth, Little Ditti’s Jewellery & Gifts, FrankenStitch Clothing, LOD Sketches, Rising Violet Press, Hanza Monstas, A Friend of Dorothy, Unusual Additions and Atypical Trinkets, so save your pennies and come along for a seltzer, a soda and support local makers!
When: February 4, 2023, 12 – 5 pm
Where: Moon Dog World, 34 Chifley Drive, Preston
Tickets: Free! Table booking advised.
Accessibility: Moon Dog World is wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

80s & 90s Drag Queen Show
January 27, 2024 | Michael James

80s & 90s Drag Queen Show
Gold Coast What's on
Twisted Trivia
January 27, 2024 | Michael James

Twisted Trivia
Brisbane Scene What's on
See Kokomo City At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

See Kokomo City At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
News Screen Sydney What's on
Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
News Screen Sydney What's on
Sing-a-long With The Sound Of Music At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Sing-a-long With The Sound Of Music At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on
See Monica At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

See Monica At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on