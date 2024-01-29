Midsumma Makers Market At Moon Dog World

Sip, shop and relax in the stunning lagoon setting of Moon Dog World at their first ever Midsumma Maker’s Market! Bringing together local queer and allied makers, the market will showcase a range of artists and artisans, including jewelers, illustrators, paper-makers and more.

When: February 4, 2023, 12 – 5 pm

Where: Moon Dog World, 34 Chifley Drive, Preston

Tickets: Free!

