Midsumma Makers Market At Moon Dog World

Image: L-R: Atypical Trinkets, LOD Sketches and Unusual Additions
Sip, shop and relax in the stunning lagoon setting of Moon Dog World at their first ever Midsumma Maker’s Market! Bringing together local queer and allied makers, the market will showcase a range of artists and artisans, including jewelers, illustrators, paper-makers and more.
With the full listing of creators to be posted to the Moon Dog socials in the coming days, they’ll be joining Jemima Longworth, Little Ditti’s Jewellery & Gifts, FrankenStitch Clothing, LOD Sketches, Rising Violet Press, Hanza Monstas, A Friend of Dorothy, Unusual Additions and Atypical Trinkets, so save your pennies and come along for a seltzer, a soda and support local makers!
When: February 4, 2023, 12 – 5 pm
Where: Moon Dog World, 34 Chifley Drive, Preston
Tickets: Free! Table booking advised.
Accessibility: Moon Dog World is wheelchair accessible.
